Beverly events calendar

(BEVERLY, WA) Beverly is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at THE LOUNGE Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 224 Bing Avenue, George, WA 98848

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Master Gardeners Plant/Insect Diagnostic Clinic Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 901 E 7th Ave #2, Ellensburg, WA

WSU Kittitas County Master Gardeners Plant/Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Clinics are now in-person with all safety protocols practiced. Masks are required. If you cannot wear a mask, please leave your...

Rescue the Pond 2021 Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 24343 Canyon Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Help KEEN rescue Helen McCabe Pond from invasive species! Bring your energy!

Empowered and Free Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 16170 Manastash Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Inviting Woman of all ages to worship together. This will be a day of praise and awaking to your full purpose and calling in Christ Jesus.

Dog Swim At The Pool Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 609 N Main St, Ellensburg, WA

We're ending summer with a PAWESOME event at the Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool & Fitness Center! The annual dog swim will take place from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, August 29 at the pool. The event is free...