Beverly events calendar
(BEVERLY, WA) Beverly is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 224 Bing Avenue, George, WA 98848
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: 901 E 7th Ave #2, Ellensburg, WA
WSU Kittitas County Master Gardeners Plant/Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Clinics are now in-person with all safety protocols practiced. Masks are required. If you cannot wear a mask, please leave your...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 24343 Canyon Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Help KEEN rescue Helen McCabe Pond from invasive species! Bring your energy!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 16170 Manastash Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Inviting Woman of all ages to worship together. This will be a day of praise and awaking to your full purpose and calling in Christ Jesus.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 609 N Main St, Ellensburg, WA
We're ending summer with a PAWESOME event at the Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool & Fitness Center! The annual dog swim will take place from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, August 29 at the pool. The event is free...
