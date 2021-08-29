Chip Gaines Is Totally Bald Now (I Mean Totally), But Cutting His Hair Earned A Lot Of Money For Charity

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines has always been unapologetically himself, whether it means making everyone laugh on the set of his Waco-based HGTV show or teasing his wife and children on social media. But lately, fans of the Gaineses have noticed that Chip's hair keeps getting longer and he doesn't seem to want to cut it. While fans have been incredibly opinionated by his new look, he actually has a specific reason for growing it out -- and it's for a very good cause.