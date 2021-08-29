Chip Gaines Is Totally Bald Now (I Mean Totally), But Cutting His Hair Earned A Lot Of Money For Charity
Chip Gaines finally did the dang thing. The star has been growing out his hair for months -- to myriad thoughts from his fanbase -- but he finally chopped it all off for charity. Now he’s bald and beautiful, plus he’s sharing how much shearing his locks was worth to fans who wanted to pitch in to St. Jude’s. Turns out, a lot of people wanted to donate to charity -- or at least a lot of people were willing to pay to see the Fixer Upper star chop off his hair.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0