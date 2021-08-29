Community-Wide Garage Sale Weekend Sept. 11-12

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Book Sale is back and will be held during library open hours from Sept. 9-12 in the Community Room. After a yearlong hiatus on book sales due to the pandemic, Reedsburg Public Library will accept donations for the book sale through Sept. 8. If you have been cleaning out over the last year, the library can use your donations of hardcover and paperback books for children, teens and adults. Movies on DVD, audiobooks on CD, and music CDs will also be accepted. Unfortunately, encyclopedias, textbooks or VHS tapes cannot be accepted; materials in poor condition may be turned away. Bring your gently used donations to the library’s Community Room during these two weeks.