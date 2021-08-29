What’s up Paris: Local events calendar

(PARIS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Paris calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paris:

Nutrition For A Healthier Pregnancy Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1207 N. Main St., Logan, UT 84321

Nutrition is the cornerstone for a healthy pregnancy, helping to prevent complications, & giving your baby the best start at life.

Tinfoil Meals 8/26-29 Pop up chef weekend Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Home cooked meals with a twist! These gourmet tin foil meals make a nice addition to any nightly stay or daily soaking visit. Simply toss it on the fire and we've got the rest covered! Served with...

Sip ‘n Soak with Caffe Ibis® Coffee Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Explore Caffe Ibis® coffees and learn how to brew a perfect cup for your next camping adventure.

Postpartum Support Group Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 255 Main Street, Logan, UT 84321

A group for women in their first year postpartum navigating the transition to parenthood, changes in identity, mood , relationships and more

HAYSTAK W/ READYS STARR HIP HOP HICK HOP IN IDAHO MILL BILL Soda Springs, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 96 South Main Street, Soda Springs, ID 83276

HAYSTAK CONCERT PLAYING @ STOCKMAN'S BAR @ 7PM WITH READYS STARR & MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED! 21 & OLDER W/ I.D. MUST BE 21 & OLDER W/ VALID ID