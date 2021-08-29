Events on the Dickinson Center calendar

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Dickinson Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickinson Center:

Massena Farmers Market Massena, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 Grove St, Massena, NY

Reiki Level II Class co/teach Kat and Erin West Stockholm, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Reiki II Attunement Class in the Usui Tradition for students who previously completed Level I. Must be pre-registered for this class. Also check out other Workshops in West Stockholm , Health ...

Podcasting Course Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 71 Market St, Potsdam, NY

Want to do a podcast but getting bogged down in the details? Wish you had a professional producer and marketing expert to help you do it? Does other people all trying to work toward a common goal...

Raptor Program, with live birds of prey Massena, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 19 Robinson Bay Rd, Massena, NY

Join Mark Manske of Adirondack Raptors for a talk about birds of prey. Mark's presentation includes a chance to see live birds and learn about several species. The program will be held outside...

August Featured Entrée at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort Hogansburg, Bombay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 873 NY-37, Hogansburg, NY

Served with sweet pea, lemon, and tarragon risotto, served with a house salad and a glass of house wine.