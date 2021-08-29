Cancel
Dickinson Center, NY

Events on the Dickinson Center calendar

Dickinson Center News Alert
Dickinson Center News Alert
 5 days ago

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Dickinson Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickinson Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01a5Z4_0bgSxjNc00

Massena Farmers Market

Massena, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 Grove St, Massena, NY

This event listing provided for the Massena community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3KIJ_0bgSxjNc00

Reiki Level II Class co/teach Kat and Erin

West Stockholm, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Reiki II Attunement Class in the Usui Tradition for students who previously completed Level I. Must be pre-registered for this class. Also check out other Workshops in West Stockholm , Health ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8fBr_0bgSxjNc00

Podcasting Course

Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 71 Market St, Potsdam, NY

Want to do a podcast but getting bogged down in the details? Wish you had a professional producer and marketing expert to help you do it? Does other people all trying to work toward a common goal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEMuA_0bgSxjNc00

Raptor Program, with live birds of prey

Massena, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 19 Robinson Bay Rd, Massena, NY

Join Mark Manske of Adirondack Raptors for a talk about birds of prey. Mark's presentation includes a chance to see live birds and learn about several species. The program will be held outside...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9WS0_0bgSxjNc00

August Featured Entrée at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort

Hogansburg, Bombay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 873 NY-37, Hogansburg, NY

Served with sweet pea, lemon, and tarragon risotto, served with a house salad and a glass of house wine.

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center, NY
