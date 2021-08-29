Coming soon: Lake George events

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Lake George is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake George:

5 DAY OUTDOOR SURVIVAL SKILLS Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 71 Monarch Dr, Cripple Creek, CO

ABOUT The 5 Day Outdoor Survival Skills Training covers the basics or survival and outdoor skills with shelter, water, food and various other basic and advanced skills. In this course we will...

Community and Cocktails Education event W/ Marla Koupal Woodland Park, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 W Midland Ave, woodland Park, CO 80863

Join us for an evening of discovery With Marla Koupal! Brain-Care that Optimizes Life Function.

Hosted Retreat Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 230 Lo Meadow Ln, Bailey, CO

Hosted Retreat at The Gingerbread Cottage, 230 Lo Meadow Ln, Bailey, CO 80421, Bailey, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm

I Ought to be in Pictures Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 139 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO

Neil Simon’s I Ought to be in Pictures will have you laughing one minute and in tears the next, in […]

Immune Booster Retreat "Cultivate Your Health and Wellness" Victor, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2631 CR 86, Victor, CO 80860

Cultivate your immune system and boost it with like minded individuals at a working family farm and ranch in the beautiful fall mountains.