Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings by Heidi A. Marshall

I’m always impressed at how quickly the days get shorter this time of year. We’re losing daylight at a rate of almost 3 minutes a day! It adds up day after day. There are signs of fall everywhere. The asters are beginning to flower in the meadows. The hummingbirds will be gone soon. All these are indications that our glorious growing season will be coming to a frosty end. You would think that this would be a quiet time for gardeners. Not at all!