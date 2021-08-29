Cancel
Boles, AR

Boles calendar: What's coming up

Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 5 days ago

(BOLES, AR) Live events are coming to Boles.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boles:

Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally

Mount Ida, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 994 Mountain Harbor Road, Mount Ida, AR 71957

Calling all boats to join the Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally!

46th Annual Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run will be held August 27-29, 2021

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 203 8th St, Mena, AR

New Ways, Better Days Contact:For more information, Call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

South Logan County Fair*

Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address : South Logan County Fairgrounds Booneville AR Phone : 479-675-6344 (Always call and confirm events.)

Military & Veteran High Performance Driving in Fort Smith, AR.

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Mahogany Ave. and Hwy 22, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Building a community to the military & veteran population by providing non-clinical outreach through active participation in motorsports.

