Bly, OR

Coming soon: Bly events

Posted by 
Bly News Flash
Bly News Flash
 5 days ago

(BLY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Bly calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bly area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120T2u_0bgSxWr300

Teen Back to School Week: Cupcakes & Resources

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

The downtown Klamath County Library is hosting a week of in-person events for teens the first week of September to celebrate the beginning of the school year! Here’s what we have planned for Back...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISUTn_0bgSxWr300

Malin Museum

Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Malin Museum will be opened Sunday\'s from 1pm-4pm starting March 10th.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hworc_0bgSxWr300

SLAP at Mia &Pia's

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3545 Summers Ln, Klamath Falls, OR

SLAP will perform Sunday on the patio at Mia &Pia's. we start playing at 6. Come on down and listen, have some food and drink, and come party with us. We look forward to seeing you Sunday!! Also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfgjR_0bgSxWr300

Spiritual Mission w/ Fr. Mullady - "Growth in Grace and Prayer"

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 815 High Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Join us this October for our Spiritual Mission on Growth in Grace and Prayer!

Learn More

Bly News Flash

Bly News Flash

Bly, OR
ABOUT

With Bly News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Malin Museum#Mia Pia
