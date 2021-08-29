Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everglades City, FL

What’s up Everglades City: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 5 days ago

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Everglades City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Everglades City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTUax_0bgSxVyK00

MIHS presents "A December to Remember" featuring Jodi Keogan

Marco Island, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145

Join the Marco Island Historical Society for a Holiday Concert featuring international soprano, Jodi Keogan

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XS0sW_0bgSxVyK00

Marco Island Yoga at South Beach

Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 930 Swallow Ave, Marco Island, FL

Yoga on the beach Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 5:30 – 6:30pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:30 – 9:30am. Just south of the Apollo condominium and Sunset Grille Beach Bar...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215ooN_0bgSxVyK00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Marco Island, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Marco Island, FL 34145

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iHvw_0bgSxVyK00

WolfStock 2021 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 3940 City Gate Boulevard South, #N, Naples, FL 34117

WolfStock 2021 will feature a variety of musicians, food trucks, & locally brewed craft beer from 1P-5P on November 13th at Paradise Coast.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jq1j_0bgSxVyK00

Exclusive Bank of Everglades Building Tour

Everglades City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 West Broadway, Everglades City, FL 34139

Exclusive Tour of Historic Bank of Everglades Building with lunch at the famous Rod & Gun Club.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City, FL
9
Followers
231
Post
493
Views
ABOUT

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everglades City, FL
City
Naples, FL
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#City Gate#West Broadway#Apollo#Sunset Grille Beach Bar#Rod Gun Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy