What’s up Everglades City: Local events calendar
(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Everglades City.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Everglades City area:
Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Address: 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145
Join the Marco Island Historical Society for a Holiday Concert featuring international soprano, Jodi Keogan
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 930 Swallow Ave, Marco Island, FL
Yoga on the beach Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 5:30 – 6:30pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:30 – 9:30am. Just south of the Apollo condominium and Sunset Grille Beach Bar...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Marco Island, FL 34145
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 3940 City Gate Boulevard South, #N, Naples, FL 34117
WolfStock 2021 will feature a variety of musicians, food trucks, & locally brewed craft beer from 1P-5P on November 13th at Paradise Coast.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 200 West Broadway, Everglades City, FL 34139
Exclusive Tour of Historic Bank of Everglades Building with lunch at the famous Rod & Gun Club.
