Coming soon: Grand Portage events

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Grand Portage calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grand Portage area:

WaterTribe Minnesota Voyageurs Challenge (MNVC) Grand Portage, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 9393 E, MN-61, Grand Portage, MN

The Voyageur Challenge commemorates the paddling route that French-Canadian fur-traders, or Voyageurs, used back in the 1800’s. The MNVC distance is roughly 210 miles – following the...

Art Exhibition – John A. Spelman III – Artist and Printmaker: From Appalachia to Minnesota’s North Shore Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

The Cook County Historical Society, along with exhibition curators Tracey Cullen and Scott Husby, are pleased to present an exhibition on the life and artwork of John A. Spelman III at the Johnson...

Reid Thorpe Art Exhibition: 8/20 - 9/12 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

Reflections from the North Exhibition runs through September 12! Gallery Hours: Mon, Wed through Sat 10-4 Sun 1-4 Closed Tuesdays Reid Thorpe’s current work explores the concept or feeling of...

Tech Support at The Hub Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Do you have questions on how to use Zoom, Facebook, Google, email, your phone, computer, & more? We have tech interns from Boreal that will be here on Mondays & Thursdays from 9:00 - 1:00...

Mixed Media Drawing 21D8-4 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Explore an experimental approach to traditional drawing practices. Students will combine observational drawing in dry media–focusing on portraits, still lifes, and landscapes–with construction...