Flasher, ND

Live events Flasher — what’s coming up

Flasher Journal
 5 days ago

(FLASHER, ND) Live events are lining up on the Flasher calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flasher area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDexb_0bgSxSK900

Bridge Tournament Fundraiser for Youthworks

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1000 W Century Ave, Bismarck, ND

On Tuesday, August 31 from 1 - 3:30 pm, grab a partner and head to Touchmark for a bridge tournament to benefit Youthworks, a non-profit organization that helps homeless, runaway, trafficked, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2cZ2_0bgSxSK900

Auction : 8/31 - Ribeyes-TBones-Sirloins-Roasts & Burger! Oh My!. Bismarck, North Dakota ND

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2908 Morrison Ave Unit 4, Bismarck, ND

You're bidding on 1/10 of a live steer, 50 plus pounds of home raised beef!This beef was raised on my farm and fed to obtain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPevV_0bgSxSK900

BisMan Little Big Band LIVE at Laughing Sun Brewing!

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1023 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND

The BisMan Little Big Band is a group comprised of the area’s finest music educators and professional musicians. They play big band and jazz favorites from the 1950s on through today. The group is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctqey_0bgSxSK900

Muddy River Blues Society Blues Jam

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND

Join Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival every Tuesday evening from 6-9 pm as they host the Muddy River Blues Society weekly Blues Jam in the Speakeasy Lounge at The…\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pskDX_0bgSxSK900

Private Lessons With Emma M: End Aug-September - Bismarck, ND 2021

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 400 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND

Description This activity is closed to further registration. Emma is available August 23-September 22nd on Monday's and Wednesday's from 5:45 - 7:15pm. Cost is $75 for 4 - 30 minute sessions. You...

Learn More

Flasher, ND
