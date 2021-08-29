Cancel
Springdale, AR

Live events Witter — what's coming up

Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 5 days ago

(WITTER, AR) Live events are coming to Witter.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Witter area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAGos_0bgSxQYh00

Ozarktober Brews & Tunes

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 N Main Street, Springdale, AR 72764

Brews & Tunes at Natural State Rock & Republic will feature beers and ciders from across NWA. Great food and live music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uY6Ui_0bgSxQYh00

HUNGER & ACTION WITH TULA PRESENT “ACTION IN THE DALE II”

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 2323 South Old Missouri Road, Springdale, AR 72764

HUNGER & ACTION WITH TULA PRESENTS “ACTION IN THE DALE II”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIhMX_0bgSxQYh00

HOLA! Berryville

Berryville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616

Bilingual storytime program for young readers and listeners, preschool to grade 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11S7Ii_0bgSxQYh00

Vanarchy in the Ozarks Fall Campout

Ponca, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 4688 AR Hwy 43, Ponca, AR 72670

A 3-day convergence of all things Van Life, Vanarchy in the Ozarks celebrates the growing #vanlife community of the Ozarks and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYjgr_0bgSxQYh00

Laundry Love Springdale Volunteer

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 617 Park Street, Springdale, AR 72764

Laundry Love Projects partner with community volunteers to provide clean clothes to those living in situations of poverty in Northwest Arka

Witter News Beat

Witter News Beat

Witter, AR
With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Springdale, AR
