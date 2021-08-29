Live events Witter — what’s coming up
(WITTER, AR) Live events are coming to Witter.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Witter area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 500 N Main Street, Springdale, AR 72764
Brews & Tunes at Natural State Rock & Republic will feature beers and ciders from across NWA. Great food and live music.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 2323 South Old Missouri Road, Springdale, AR 72764
HUNGER & ACTION WITH TULA PRESENTS “ACTION IN THE DALE II”
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616
Bilingual storytime program for young readers and listeners, preschool to grade 3
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 4688 AR Hwy 43, Ponca, AR 72670
A 3-day convergence of all things Van Life, Vanarchy in the Ozarks celebrates the growing #vanlife community of the Ozarks and beyond.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 617 Park Street, Springdale, AR 72764
Laundry Love Projects partner with community volunteers to provide clean clothes to those living in situations of poverty in Northwest Arka
