Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lilliwaup, WA

Lilliwaup calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
 5 days ago

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Lilliwaup is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lilliwaup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16m9dj_0bgSxMH100

Kitsap County Nature & Beaver Walk at Clear Creek

Silverdale, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 11601 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

This event is sold out. Please click on 'Register ' to sign up for a waitlisted spot. You will be notified if a space opens up.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTqkY_0bgSxMH100

Goats & Floats Art Festival

Silverdale, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Root beer floats, adorable goats and local artisans - all on the same day!!!??!! Is there anything better than summer in Sanctuary? Join us at Goats & Floats on August 29 and enjoy perusing local...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14H5Ri_0bgSxMH100

2001 High School Reunion

Silverdale, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3073 Northwest Bucklin Hill Road, Silverdale, WA 98383

SK 2001 Class Reunion Better date, awkward dancing, uncomfortable conversations and nightcaps galore, you know you want to come!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YvIe_0bgSxMH100

Labor Day Weekend Bazaar

Silverdale, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 9551 Ridgetop Boulevard Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Join Kitsap Bazaar and Lucky Star Consignment as we bring you over 45 local vendors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06O0pZ_0bgSxMH100

Purpose Anniversary Sale! (Silverdale)

Silverdale, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11199 Pacific Crest Pl Suite D125, Silverdale, WA

Thank you for 8 wonderful years of changing lives! Together we've donated over $185,000 to fight human trafficking! Celebrate our Anniversary with up to 40% off new fall favorites + up to 50% off...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup, WA
22
Followers
204
Post
658
Views
ABOUT

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Lilliwaup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Register#Goats Floats#Wa 98383#Lucky Star Consignment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy