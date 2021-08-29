Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, IN

Live events on the horizon in New Market

Posted by 
New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 5 days ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) Live events are lining up on the New Market calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Market area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPUoO_0bgSxKVZ00

Vandalia Trail Bike Ride

North Salem, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 8518 Hughes Rd, North Salem, IN

Photo by Greg Midgley Bicyclists, join Friends of the Vandalia Trail for weekly rides along the Vandalia Trail alternating between\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPhn6_0bgSxKVZ00

Dungeons & Dragons

Greencastle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 E Poplar St, Greencastle, IN

Did you know the library runs a local Dungeons & Dragons group? Inquire about our weekly meetings for a chanceRead Now ►

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wuw0a_0bgSxKVZ00

Fascinating Rhythm: The Songs of the Gershwins

Hillsboro, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 108 N Water St, Hillsboro, IN

FASCINATING RHYTHM: The Songs of the Gershwins is a cornucopia of musical gems from two of the towering musical talents of Broadway—George and Ira Gershwin. The song list includes such favorites...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewPWP_0bgSxKVZ00

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 220 S Harding St

Linden, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 202134765 in Linden starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264scc_0bgSxKVZ00

Harvest Festival

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3147 E Ladoga Rd, Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Join us for another exciting Harvest Festival, October 2nd and 3rd!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
34
Followers
252
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greencastle, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Linden, IN
City
Hillsboro, IN
City
North Salem, IN
City
New Market, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ira Gershwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Live Events#New Technologies#Harvest Festival#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy