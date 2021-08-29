Live events on the horizon in New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) Live events are lining up on the New Market calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Market area:

Vandalia Trail Bike Ride North Salem, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 8518 Hughes Rd, North Salem, IN

Photo by Greg Midgley Bicyclists, join Friends of the Vandalia Trail for weekly rides along the Vandalia Trail alternating between



Dungeons & Dragons Greencastle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 E Poplar St, Greencastle, IN

Did you know the library runs a local Dungeons & Dragons group? Inquire about our weekly meetings for a chanceRead Now ►

Fascinating Rhythm: The Songs of the Gershwins Hillsboro, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 108 N Water St, Hillsboro, IN

FASCINATING RHYTHM: The Songs of the Gershwins is a cornucopia of musical gems from two of the towering musical talents of Broadway—George and Ira Gershwin. The song list includes such favorites...

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 220 S Harding St Linden, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 202134765 in Linden starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

Harvest Festival Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3147 E Ladoga Rd, Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Join us for another exciting Harvest Festival, October 2nd and 3rd!