What’s up Murdo: Local events calendar

(MURDO, SD) Live events are coming to Murdo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Murdo area:

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion. Every Sunday evening beginning at 5 p.m. June 6 - Cody Huyllinger June 20 - Lance Spears June 27 - Andrea Royer Katelyn Hump **More bands TBA - 08/29/2021

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Pierre Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

South Dakota Athletic Grants Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Clergy Conference- The Five Powers of Leadership Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 408 North Jefferson Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

Join your fellow clergy siblings in an interactive discussion about leadership in these unprecedented times.