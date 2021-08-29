Live events on the horizon in Leopold

(LEOPOLD, MO) Leopold is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leopold:

Girls Night Out The Show at The Barn Dance & Nightclub (Cape Girardeau, MO) Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 731 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Cape Girardeau ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Cub Scout Sign-up Night for Boys in Grades K-5 Chaffee, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 217 S Frisco St, Chaffee, MO

Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things we do! In Scouting, elementary-age boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves! The fun, hands-on...

The U-5 Conference 2021 Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 710 Southern Expressway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

The U-5 Conference is a gathering of 5 fold ministry leaders for a time of fellowship and impartation .

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour Jackson, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO 63755

Get your tickets to Big Daddy Weave's All Things New Tour!

CHS Class of 2011 10-Year Reunion Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 19 North Water Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Join us for the CHS Class of 2011 10-year reunion on October 9th, 2021! Champagne, food, and good times ahead!