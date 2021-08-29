Wilsons events calendar
(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: College Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803
In a panel of VSU 24’ student leaders, will touch base on class council positions, struggles as a student leader, Freshman elections, etc
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 325 Brown Street, Petersburg, VA 23803
Annually Just B U Inc. has been able 2 uplift & empower women 2 LET GO & RISE UP. This year we will empower u 2 SHOW UP & MOVE FORWARD.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 8136 Highland Glen Drive, Chesterfield, VA 23838
Don't miss out on a fun/exciting evening out, while supporting an amazing non-profit, The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield. Tickets at door
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 20400 Laurel Road, Petersburg, VA 23803
Elijah's Purpose provides financial and emotional support for families experiencing a loss. Gathering to show love and support.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 136 River Street, Petersburg, VA 23803
Alumni Civic: A Blast From the Past Hookah x Food x Music x Drinks
