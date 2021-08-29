Cancel
Wilsons, VA

Wilsons events calendar

Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vk7fz_0bgSx6Ee00

Let’s Talk Leadership

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: College Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803

In a panel of VSU 24’ student leaders, will touch base on class council positions, struggles as a student leader, Freshman elections, etc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBcdD_0bgSx6Ee00

3rd Annual Women's Empowerment Summit

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 325 Brown Street, Petersburg, VA 23803

Annually Just B U Inc. has been able 2 uplift & empower women 2 LET GO & RISE UP. This year we will empower u 2 SHOW UP & MOVE FORWARD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3so9Pc_0bgSx6Ee00

The Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield's 4th Annual Charity Auction

Chesterfield, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 8136 Highland Glen Drive, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Don't miss out on a fun/exciting evening out, while supporting an amazing non-profit, The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield. Tickets at door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGE41_0bgSx6Ee00

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 20400 Laurel Road, Petersburg, VA 23803

Elijah's Purpose provides financial and emotional support for families experiencing a loss. Gathering to show love and support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27etiZ_0bgSx6Ee00

Alumni Civic: A Blast From the Past Homecoming

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 136 River Street, Petersburg, VA 23803

Alumni Civic: A Blast From the Past Hookah x Food x Music x Drinks

