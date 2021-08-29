Wilsons events calendar

(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:

Let’s Talk Leadership Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: College Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803

In a panel of VSU 24’ student leaders, will touch base on class council positions, struggles as a student leader, Freshman elections, etc

3rd Annual Women's Empowerment Summit Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 325 Brown Street, Petersburg, VA 23803

Annually Just B U Inc. has been able 2 uplift & empower women 2 LET GO & RISE UP. This year we will empower u 2 SHOW UP & MOVE FORWARD.

The Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield's 4th Annual Charity Auction Chesterfield, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 8136 Highland Glen Drive, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Don't miss out on a fun/exciting evening out, while supporting an amazing non-profit, The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield. Tickets at door

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 20400 Laurel Road, Petersburg, VA 23803

Elijah's Purpose provides financial and emotional support for families experiencing a loss. Gathering to show love and support.

Alumni Civic: A Blast From the Past Homecoming Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 136 River Street, Petersburg, VA 23803

Alumni Civic: A Blast From the Past Hookah x Food x Music x Drinks