Gatewood calendar: What's coming up
(GATEWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Gatewood calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Gatewood area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt
Unikate und Skulpturen des Künstlers Claudius Sutschek. Garten,-u. Terrassenbeleuchtung aus Metall in Kugel,- u. Coconform und Malerei
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1300 Hoelscher Ln, Pocahontas, AR
Howdy Y'all! Come on out to the James Junction to experience NOAH, made famous by Sight and Sound Theatre in Branson, MO.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 5421 US-62, Pocahontas, AR
Phone Number: (417) 880-3689 Email Address: newheartquartet@gmail.com Ezekiel 36:26 "I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR
Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO
View Experimentation: Playing with Nature’s Bounty by Marj Hedstrom on August 14th - September 11th, 2021 at the Current River Heritage Museum.
