Gatewood, MO

Gatewood calendar: What's coming up

Gatewood Daily
Gatewood Daily
 5 days ago

(GATEWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Gatewood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gatewood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoeDQ_0bgSwtmb00

Gallerieeröffung mit Vernissage von Claudius Sutschek

Powhatan, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt

Unikate und Skulpturen des Künstlers Claudius Sutschek. Garten,-u. Terrassenbeleuchtung aus Metall in Kugel,- u. Coconform und Malerei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vL3D_0bgSwtmb00

Noah by Sight and Sound Theatres @ The James Junction

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1300 Hoelscher Ln, Pocahontas, AR

Howdy Y'all! Come on out to the James Junction to experience NOAH, made famous by Sight and Sound Theatre in Branson, MO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4OQp_0bgSwtmb00

Sutton Free Will Baptist Church Homecoming

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5421 US-62, Pocahontas, AR

Phone Number: (417) 880-3689 Email Address: newheartquartet@gmail.com Ezekiel 36:26 "I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7H5J_0bgSwtmb00

Randolph County Farmers Market

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RX4yX_0bgSwtmb00

Art Exhibit: Experimentation: Playing with Nature's Bounty — Ozark Vitality

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO

View Experimentation: Playing with Nature’s Bounty by Marj Hedstrom on August 14th - September 11th, 2021 at the Current River Heritage Museum.

