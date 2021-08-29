Cancel
Briggsdale, CO

Briggsdale events calendar

Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 5 days ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Live events are coming to Briggsdale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Briggsdale area:

An evening with Drätz Brewing Co

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2918 67th Ave, Greeley, CO

Join us for some amazing beer and food as we welcome Drätz Brewing from Loveland. After a welcome beer to get to know the Brewery, Chef Matt has come up with an exciting 5 course journey to pair...

4BR | Greeley | Networking Referral Group

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2118 35th Ave, Greeley, CO

We are meeting in person! 4BR is Evolving Business Development where all ages, all professions, and all levels of experience join together in a shared desire to be better and do more. Within 4BR...

Music & Movement in the Park

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2227 23rd Ave, Greeley, CO

Please join us at the northeast corner of Centennial Park (2201 23rd Avenue). This program is for children and parents/caregivers to get up and move together! Any age welcome. Because we will be...

METALACHI: The World's First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 802 9th St, Greeley, CO

THE STORY OF METALACHI… On a hot summer night in Veracruz Mexico circa 1982, Consuela Espinoza stumbled out of her dilapidated shanty and into Rock N Roll history. What began as an innocent night...

Moses Jones Band Live At Greeley Friday Fest

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

www.mosesjones.net Greeley the Full 12 piece Moses Jones Band is coming back for the Greeley Friday Fest This Year. Come on out and party with us with great dance music and people. See you there...

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

