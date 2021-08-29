Cancel
Searchlight, NV

Coming soon: Searchlight events

Searchlight News Beat
Searchlight News Beat
 4 days ago

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Searchlight has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Searchlight:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JL3ZI_0bgSwnjT00

Kids Cafe

Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV

Free meals are provided in the Searchlight Library for kids and teens up to age 18 every Tuesday -Thursday from 2:30 - 4:30pm. Food is provided by Three Square.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clkIw_0bgSwnjT00

Funeral Service

Boulder City, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV

Donald Ray Tabor Donald Ray Tabor Sr., 80, of Jessieville, AR, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 23, 2021. He was born April 20th, 1941, in Harvey, AR, to Audie Allen...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQcXr_0bgSwnjT00

Terminator World Championships

Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Address: 3663 Bullhead Parkway, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Terminator World Championships is an Arizona staple and an event you will not want to miss!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zYXE_0bgSwnjT00

Cascata Amateur Championship

Boulder City, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Cascata Dr, Boulder City, NV

36-hole Stableford event. Scratch, Net, Senior, Senior Net, Silver, and Silver Net divisions. Non-SNGA members are welcome.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ic2NO_0bgSwnjT00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bullhead City, AZ 86429

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight, NV
7
Followers
205
Post
696
Views
ABOUT

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

