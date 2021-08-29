Cancel
Coming soon: Creede events

Creede Daily
(CREEDE, CO) Creede has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creede area:

Tuesday is Rib Day!

Creede, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

Every Tuesday is Rib Day - Come in for Lunch, an early Dinner, or take it To Go! Serving food daily from 11-5pm. Reservation ecommended in the summer: 719-658-0138 Ribs served with BBQ Sauce and...

Parelli Savvy Summit

Pagosa Springs, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7110 US-160, Pagosa Springs, CO

2021 Savvy Summit at Parelli Ranch In Colorado, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, Pagosa Springs, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 05:00 pm

Open Mic Event

Del Norte, CO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:25 PM

Address: 680 Grand Ave, Del Norte, CO

Ancient Valley Open Mic 2021, season four, Del Norte, South-Central Colorado. Wednesdays, June 2 - Sept. 1. Ancient Valley Open Mic is a free community music series open to participants of all...

Ole Miners

Pagosa Springs, CO

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ole Miners at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 04:00 pm

Creede Hotel

Creede, CO

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 N Main St, Creede, CO

A wonderful spot for live music. The outdoor area is completely covered by a tent (no rain, wind). There are many tables to enjoy your meal and listen to the music. I play on a stage at the front...

With Creede Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

