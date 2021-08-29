Coming soon: Creede events

(CREEDE, CO) Creede has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creede area:

Tuesday is Rib Day! Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

Every Tuesday is Rib Day - Come in for Lunch, an early Dinner, or take it To Go! Serving food daily from 11-5pm. Reservation ecommended in the summer: 719-658-0138 Ribs served with BBQ Sauce and...

Parelli Savvy Summit Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7110 US-160, Pagosa Springs, CO

2021 Savvy Summit at Parelli Ranch In Colorado, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, Pagosa Springs, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 05:00 pm

Open Mic Event Del Norte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:25 PM

Address: 680 Grand Ave, Del Norte, CO

Ancient Valley Open Mic 2021, season four, Del Norte, South-Central Colorado. Wednesdays, June 2 - Sept. 1. Ancient Valley Open Mic is a free community music series open to participants of all...

Ole Miners Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ole Miners at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 04:00 pm

Creede Hotel Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 N Main St, Creede, CO

A wonderful spot for live music. The outdoor area is completely covered by a tent (no rain, wind). There are many tables to enjoy your meal and listen to the music. I play on a stage at the front...