Live events on the horizon in Kelliher

(KELLIHER, MN) Kelliher is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kelliher area:

Real Life Women's Conference Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1111 Event Center Drive Northeast, Bemidji, MN 56601

It Is Well: Join women from all walks of life as we gather to talk about Real Life, and how to get through this life with wisdom and grace.

Celebration of life Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3330 Irvine Ave NW, Bemidji, MN

Here is Irene Pierce’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Sunday Fun Day Cass Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 6810 US-2, Cass Lake, MN

You are invited to a luncheon honoring Leech Lake Law Enforcement Officers and their families at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake. Activities also include: cake walk, snow cones, ring toss, yard...

Believe in the Promise of Music - Saturday, November 13, 2021 performance Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 900 Bemidji Avenue N, Bemidji, MN 56601

Chamber ensemble concert featuring organists Dr. Beverly Everett & Sarah Carlson and vocalists Therese Kulas, soprano & Cole Giradot, tenor.

Safe Sitter Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 424 US-2 Old, Bemidji, MN

This session is now full. Safe Sitter® teaches young teens (11-14) everything they need to know to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. Students learn...