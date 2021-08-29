Presho calendar: What's coming up

(PRESHO, SD) Live events are lining up on the Presho calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presho:

Fort Pierre Development Corporation Monthly Meeting Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 208 Island Dr, Fort Pierre, SD

South Dakota Athletic Grants Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Live Music by Elisabeth Hunstad Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Elisabeth Hunstad!