Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presho, SD

Presho calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Presho Daily
Presho Daily
 4 days ago

(PRESHO, SD) Live events are lining up on the Presho calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presho:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ugjba_0bgSwk5I00

Fort Pierre Development Corporation Monthly Meeting

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 208 Island Dr, Fort Pierre, SD

© 2021 City of Fort Pierre, South Dakota USA. All Rights Reserved. Photos by South Dakota Tourism . Website hosting and maintenance by Factor 360

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZrbC_0bgSwk5I00

South Dakota Athletic Grants

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnBn0_0bgSwk5I00

Live Music by Elisabeth Hunstad

Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Elisabeth Hunstad!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Presho Daily

Presho Daily

Presho, SD
2
Followers
193
Post
186
Views
ABOUT

With Presho Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Presho, SD
Fort Pierre, SD
Government
City
Fort Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iacu#Oacoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy