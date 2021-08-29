Cancel
Baggs, WY

Baggs calendar: Events coming up

Baggs Daily
Baggs Daily
 4 days ago

(BAGGS, WY) Baggs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baggs:

SEVEN- Lighthouse Of Craig

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ministering to all affected by hurts, habits, & hang-ups every Monday night, rain or shine, holidays included.

SENIOR (Class of 2022) Parking Spot Painting!

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Seniors will have the opportunity to paint their parking spot for the year! Bring your supplies and join us on the following dates to paint your spot: SATURDAY Aug 28th 10am-2pm MONDAY Aug 30th...

Full Throttle

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Yampa Valley Baptist Church would like to invite all teenagers to TEEN NIGHT! It's a great time to have fun, eat and fellowship with other teens all while learning about God's word.

Baggs Daily

Baggs Daily

Baggs, WY
ABOUT

With Baggs Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Baggs, WY
Wyoming Government
#Live Events
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

