Baggs calendar: Events coming up

(BAGGS, WY) Baggs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baggs:

SEVEN- Lighthouse Of Craig Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ministering to all affected by hurts, habits, & hang-ups every Monday night, rain or shine, holidays included.

SENIOR (Class of 2022) Parking Spot Painting! Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Seniors will have the opportunity to paint their parking spot for the year! Bring your supplies and join us on the following dates to paint your spot: SATURDAY Aug 28th 10am-2pm MONDAY Aug 30th...

Full Throttle Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Yampa Valley Baptist Church would like to invite all teenagers to TEEN NIGHT! It's a great time to have fun, eat and fellowship with other teens all while learning about God's word.