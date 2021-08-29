Cancel
Bath, IL

Live events coming up in Bath

Bath Post
Bath Post
 4 days ago

(BATH, IL) Live events are coming to Bath.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bath area:

Jacksonville Farmers Market

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location:Lincoln Square Shopping Center,901 West

Sunday Funday In The Stag Tap Garden

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 N Plum St, Havana, IL

Come Join Us in downtown Havana for Great Food, Great Cocktails and Great Music!!

Fuzz Fest 2021

Littleton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Come camp out and enjoy a weekend of music. August 27th and 28th. More details to come!

"Havana Fall Formal" for individuals with disabilities

Havana, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 127 East Jefferson St., Havana, IL 62644

Come and dance the night away in our "Evening in Paris" Theme. Open to all individuals with disabilities and Senior citizens.

Woodlawn Farm/Underground Railroad Tours

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1402-1496 Gerkie Ln, Jacksonville, IL

Educational tour of an 1840s farmhouse believed to be a site on the Underground Railroad.

Bath Post

Bath Post

Bath, IL
With Bath Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

