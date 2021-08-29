Live events coming up in Bath

(BATH, IL) Live events are coming to Bath.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bath area:

Jacksonville Farmers Market Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location:Lincoln Square Shopping Center,901 West

Sunday Funday In The Stag Tap Garden Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 N Plum St, Havana, IL

Come Join Us in downtown Havana for Great Food, Great Cocktails and Great Music!!

Fuzz Fest 2021 Littleton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Come camp out and enjoy a weekend of music. August 27th and 28th. More details to come!

"Havana Fall Formal" for individuals with disabilities Havana, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 127 East Jefferson St., Havana, IL 62644

Come and dance the night away in our "Evening in Paris" Theme. Open to all individuals with disabilities and Senior citizens.

Woodlawn Farm/Underground Railroad Tours Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1402-1496 Gerkie Ln, Jacksonville, IL

Educational tour of an 1840s farmhouse believed to be a site on the Underground Railroad.