Fernwood events coming soon

(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:

Excalibur Burger Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Excalibur Burger SUNDAY – THURSDAY | 11 AM – CLOSE $14.95 1/3 pound fresh brisket patty […]

Peach Melba Crisp Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Peach Melba Crisp WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY | 4:30 PM – CLOSE $7 Peach and raspberries mixed […]

2021 Idaho Asphalt Conference Moscow, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow, ID 83843

This year, you can choose your venue for our annual gathering of pavement professionals!

Golf & Spa Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Golf Stay and Spa in a Mountain Lodge Room. Includes one round of golf and one spa credit (Massage, Facial, Pedicure, or Manicure). Upgrade options when available. Weekdays $249, Weekends $289 Use...

Girls Night Out Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

One double occupancy stay in a Mountain Lodge Room. Includes two Huckleberry Deli continental vouchers and $30 Extra Play Cash (Upgrade options when available. $30 Extra Play Cash can be redeemed...