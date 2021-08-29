Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernwood, ID

Fernwood events coming soon

Posted by 
Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 4 days ago

(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efX79_0bgSwhR700

Excalibur Burger

Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Excalibur Burger SUNDAY – THURSDAY | 11 AM – CLOSE $14.95 1/3 pound fresh brisket patty […]

Learn More

Peach Melba Crisp

Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Peach Melba Crisp WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY | 4:30 PM – CLOSE $7 Peach and raspberries mixed […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EckxL_0bgSwhR700

2021 Idaho Asphalt Conference

Moscow, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow, ID 83843

This year, you can choose your venue for our annual gathering of pavement professionals!

Learn More

Golf & Spa

Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Golf Stay and Spa in a Mountain Lodge Room. Includes one round of golf and one spa credit (Massage, Facial, Pedicure, or Manicure). Upgrade options when available. Weekdays $249, Weekends $289 Use...

Learn More

Girls Night Out

Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

One double occupancy stay in a Mountain Lodge Room. Includes two Huckleberry Deli continental vouchers and $30 Extra Play Cash (Upgrade options when available. $30 Extra Play Cash can be redeemed...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

Fernwood, ID
32
Followers
181
Post
280
Views
ABOUT

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moscow, ID
City
Fernwood, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Worley, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy