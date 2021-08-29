Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

Live events coming up in Atlantic

Posted by 
Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 4 days ago

(ATLANTIC, VA) Atlantic is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfDso_0bgSwgYO00

Comb Together - Back-2-School Cuts for Kids — Historic Onancock School

Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA

Local hairdressers and barbers will offer free haircuts for Northampton and Accomack county school-aged children, ages 5 to 18, Sunday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Historic Onancock School...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bE8h_0bgSwgYO00

Overdose Awareness Day Event

Crisfield, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200-1300, W Main St, Crisfield, MD

Join us on August 31st 6pm-8pm at the Crisfield City Dock! We are partnering with the Somerset County Health Department for Overdose Awareness Day for an evening of remembrance. See the poster and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GucaC_0bgSwgYO00

MD HQL, MD Wear & Carry, AZ CWP, DE CCDW, MD Wear and Carry Renewal

Snow Hill, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 Pearl St, Snow Hill, MD

** MD Wear and Carry is both days: 9am - 5pm ** MD Wear and Carry Renewal: 9am - 5pm on Day 2 ** AZ CWP Must Arrive by 8am on Day 1 ** MD HQL: 9am - 2pm on Day 1 ** DE CCDW: 9am - 5pm on Day 2 ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Vi7j_0bgSwgYO00

J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake

Crisfield, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 715 Broadway Ave, Crisfield, MD 21817

Maryland's largest all you can eat seafood festival in the "Heart of the Chesapeake Bay"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2doU_0bgSwgYO00

FREE Back to School Immunization Clinic

Westover, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8928 Sign Post Rd, Westover, MD

All incoming K -7th graders are required to have 2 doses of the Varicella (chickenpox) vaccine. All incoming 7 – 12 graders need the Tetanus, Diptheria, Pertussis/Whooping Cough (Tdap) and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
17
Followers
249
Post
582
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, VA
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Broadway, VA
City
Somerset, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Atlantic#Va Local#Historic Onancock School#Md Join#The Crisfield City Dock#Varicella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy