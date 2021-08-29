Live events coming up in Atlantic

(ATLANTIC, VA) Atlantic is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic area:

Comb Together - Back-2-School Cuts for Kids — Historic Onancock School Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA

Local hairdressers and barbers will offer free haircuts for Northampton and Accomack county school-aged children, ages 5 to 18, Sunday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Historic Onancock School...

Overdose Awareness Day Event Crisfield, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200-1300, W Main St, Crisfield, MD

Join us on August 31st 6pm-8pm at the Crisfield City Dock! We are partnering with the Somerset County Health Department for Overdose Awareness Day for an evening of remembrance. See the poster and...

MD HQL, MD Wear & Carry, AZ CWP, DE CCDW, MD Wear and Carry Renewal Snow Hill, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 Pearl St, Snow Hill, MD

** MD Wear and Carry is both days: 9am - 5pm ** MD Wear and Carry Renewal: 9am - 5pm on Day 2 ** AZ CWP Must Arrive by 8am on Day 1 ** MD HQL: 9am - 2pm on Day 1 ** DE CCDW: 9am - 5pm on Day 2 ...

J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake Crisfield, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 715 Broadway Ave, Crisfield, MD 21817

Maryland's largest all you can eat seafood festival in the "Heart of the Chesapeake Bay"

FREE Back to School Immunization Clinic Westover, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8928 Sign Post Rd, Westover, MD

All incoming K -7th graders are required to have 2 doses of the Varicella (chickenpox) vaccine. All incoming 7 – 12 graders need the Tetanus, Diptheria, Pertussis/Whooping Cough (Tdap) and...