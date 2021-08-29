Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoonah Bulletin

What’s up Hoonah: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 4 days ago

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoonah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Agd_0bgSwfff00

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Juneau

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

Learn More

Glacier Bay National Park Adventure

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the UnCruise Adventures ship Wilderness Explorer: Glacier Bay National Park Adventure. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

Learn More

Deeper Faith Alaska Cruise with Salem Media Group and Alistair Begg

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Encounter the life-changing messages of this engaging Bible teacher as he shares Truth for life. Spend a full week hearing from God and forging deep friendships on this first-class cruise.

Learn More

Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Venture : Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBsXJ_0bgSwfff00

Treadwell Mine Walking Tour

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 W 4th St, Juneau, AK

Local historian and City Museum volunteer, Jim Geraghty, will lead 3 walking tours of the Treadwell Historical Trail at Sandy Beach this summer. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The tour...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah, AK
7
Followers
154
Post
297
Views
ABOUT

With Hoonah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#City Museum#Sandy Beach#Coastal Wilderness#Ak Local
Related
Internetmerchantville.com

NEW Borough Website

On August 27th the Borough of Merchantville launched its new website. So, when you logon to www.merchantvillenj.gov - the official municipal website of Merchantville Borough - you will notice a lot of changes. News Center, Upcoming Events and a photo slider are prominently displayed on the homepage. You'll also find easy access to forms and permits, agenda and minutes, payments, programs and a search bar on this updated site. Catch up or stay current on Council, Land Use, Shade Tree, Historic Preservation and Diversity meeting agenda and minutes. Browse through the calendar to search for monthly meetings and local events. It's still a work in progress so you may find that some links are not fully functional yet - so help out by dropping a line to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you spot a problem or connection error. Thanks!

Comments / 0

Community Policy