What’s up Hoonah: Local events calendar
(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hoonah area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Cruise on the UnCruise Adventures ship Wilderness Explorer: Glacier Bay National Park Adventure. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Encounter the life-changing messages of this engaging Bible teacher as he shares Truth for life. Spend a full week hearing from God and forging deep friendships on this first-class cruise.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Venture : Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 114 W 4th St, Juneau, AK
Local historian and City Museum volunteer, Jim Geraghty, will lead 3 walking tours of the Treadwell Historical Trail at Sandy Beach this summer. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The tour...
Comments / 0