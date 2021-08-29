What’s up Hoonah: Local events calendar

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoonah area:

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Juneau Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

Glacier Bay National Park Adventure Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the UnCruise Adventures ship Wilderness Explorer: Glacier Bay National Park Adventure. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

Deeper Faith Alaska Cruise with Salem Media Group and Alistair Begg Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Encounter the life-changing messages of this engaging Bible teacher as he shares Truth for life. Spend a full week hearing from God and forging deep friendships on this first-class cruise.

Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Venture : Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

Treadwell Mine Walking Tour Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 W 4th St, Juneau, AK

Local historian and City Museum volunteer, Jim Geraghty, will lead 3 walking tours of the Treadwell Historical Trail at Sandy Beach this summer. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The tour...