North San Juan, CA

North San Juan calendar: Events coming up

North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 4 days ago

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) North San Juan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the North San Juan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XP2Ct_0bgSwemw00

Supported Silent Retreat

Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 18443 Macnab Cypress Rd, Nevada City, CA

Sleeps: 1 Queen, 1 Twin downstairs Generosity is a uniquely crafted cabin with a high, beamed ceiling with charming woodwork. Nestled more closely to the main gardens, Generosity is a refuge for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gVEc_0bgSwemw00

Open House 10:30AM-2:00PM

Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Super Clean 1700 Sq Ft +/- 3Bedroom /3Bath home less than 5 minutes from Nevada City. This home features a Living Rm., Family Rm., Dining Rm. Breakfast nook and kitchen all on the Main level...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn7LO_0bgSwemw00

Mark Farina [3 Hour Set] at The Brick

Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 AM

Address: 235 Commercial Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Mark Farina comes to The Brick in Nevada City on December 11th , 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gsmt_0bgSwemw00

Visibility Through Art Destruction of the Land | Destruction of the People Exhibition

Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 225 Broad St, Nevada City, CA

On View: July 10th - October 1st, 2021 Opening Reception: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 6 – 9 PM Grand Opening and Art Reception Gallery Hours Thursday - Sunday, 1 - 5 PM...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAgeX_0bgSwemw00

21st Annual Nevada City Film Festival

Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: Historic Downtown Nevada City, NEVADA CITY, CA 95959

21st annual Nevada City Film Festival, 4 venues, 100+ films, 50+ filmmakers, parties, children & family-screenings, late night fun, & more!

North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
With North San Juan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

