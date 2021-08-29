Gary calendar: What's coming up

(GARY, WV) Live events are lining up on the Gary calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gary area:

08/31/21 I Smell Children @ 5:30pm Princeton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 851 Mercer St, Princeton, WV

This is a WOOD workshop so your sign WILL HAVE random cracks, chips, knots and other NATURAL blemishes that give it it's characteristics! Some peeling may occur. We will do our very best to...

Dustin Lambert Oceana, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Beautiful singing, wonderful testimony. It was a great day of praise for the Lord!! Thank you Dustin and Valerie, we look forward to having you at Mt. Carmel again soon! 🎶😊

Darryl Murrill & Jazzpel Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 Bland St, Bluefield, WV

Darryl Murrell & Jazzpel is on Facebook. To connect with Darryl Murrell & Jazzpel, join Facebook today.

Oktoberfest in the Park 2021 Bluefield, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield, WV 24701

Oktoberfest celebration featuring live music, food and some of the best craft bier in the region.

LIVE MUSIC CONTINUES IN AUGUST AT THE BLUEFIELD ARTS CENTER Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 Bland St, Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV – The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is pleased to present four live music events at the Bluefield Arts Center in August. Sunday, August 8, 4-6 PM EMPTY BOTTLE STRING...