Farson, WY

Live events coming up in Farson

Farson Bulletin
 4 days ago

(FARSON, WY) Farson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

Personal Trainer Program

Green River, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1775 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY

Need a little help getting started? Want a little one-on-one training? On-site certified personal trainers will get you started in the right direction and it is as easy as 1-2-3! 1. Register at...

Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Green River

Green River, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 38 North Center Street, Green River, WY 82935

We are proud to be performing our Nationally Touring WWII Style Vintage Variety & Burlesque Show at ALP 28 in Green River, WY!

Harvest Care Spa Retreat

Green River, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: Green River, WY 82935

Yoga, spa, sound therapy, chakras, Fall, cozy, drinks, foot soak, organic masks, community

Sunset Yoga & Hike

Green River, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Join us outside Sunday, August 22nd for a beautiful evening sunset. We will start at Roosevelt park with a gentle deep stretch yoga flow to prep our bodies leading into a peaceful hike up to...

Weight Training Clincs

Green River, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1775 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY

Join us in the weight room to learn the proper techniques for using the equipment. Clinics are available to accommodate and train all ages. Class size is limited so register early. Admission to...

Learn More

