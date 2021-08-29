Cancel
Live events on the horizon in Manila

(MANILA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKwfD_0bgSwb8l00

2021 Dinah SOAR Days Hot Air Balloon Festival

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

August 27th, 28th, 29th, 2021 From music to balloons, craft fairs to craft beers, this event has something for the whole family. Take a stroll down Main Street to see the hand-painted windows...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaQRn_0bgSwb8l00

Kokanee Salmon Viewing Day — Sheep Creek

Manila, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Hwy 44, Manila, UT 84046

One of the most scenic kokanee salmon runs in the state takes place at Sheep Creek, and we're inviting you to join us!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Db5G_0bgSwb8l00

Chamber Luncheon

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

Event Name: Chamber Luncheon Event Type(s): Chamber Event Description: Speaker TBA Event Date: 8/31/2021 Event Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Mountain Location: Uintah Conference Center 313 E 200 S...

Learn More

Manila Daily

Manila Daily

Manila, UT
