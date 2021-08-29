Cancel
Monticello, ME

Live events on the horizon in Monticello

Posted by 
Monticello Updates
Monticello Updates
 4 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Monticello is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monticello:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoSmo_0bgSwaG200

Take It Outside Adult Series - Square Lake Party Boat Ride

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA August 31 – Square Lake Party Boat Ride, $50 lunch included...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247cV0_0bgSwaG200

Putnam House Senior Program

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Senior gatherings at the Putnam House 48 Court St. Houlton, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-3 p.m. Games, homemade snacks, coffee and socializing.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXbfF_0bgSwaG200

PIHS 2010 Ten Year Class Reunion

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 35 Parkhurst Siding Road, Presque Isle, ME 04769

Come join us for the Presque Isle High School's Class of 2010 Ten Year Class Reunion! All members of our class are invited to enjoy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SISe4_0bgSwaG200

Girls IAABO Junior Rules Course

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 24 Chapman Rd, Presque Isle, ME

Want to learn more about high school basketball rules and what it takes to be an official? Join Julie Goupille for a "Junior" version of the International Approved Association of Basketball...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyxRV_0bgSwaG200

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest volunteer committee and Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce are THRILLED to announce COMBF will be returning in 2021! Be sure to like this event and visit our...

Learn More

Monticello Updates

Monticello Updates

Monticello, ME
12
Followers
202
Post
425
Views
ABOUT

With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

