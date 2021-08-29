Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powers, OR

Coming soon: Powers events

Posted by 
Powers Today
Powers Today
 4 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Powers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37q8zT_0bgSwZKB00

In Your Grave

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Blackcraft Booking Agency presents In Your Grave at Front Street Provisioners in Coos Bay, OR.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XT1hR_0bgSwZKB00

The POG Meeting

Port Orford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 Washington St, Port Orford, OR

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McxvG_0bgSwZKB00

CAF Salmon Derby

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

5 day fishing derby on the Rogue River in Gold Beach, Oregon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tzk10_0bgSwZKB00

2021 Cruz the Coos - Car Cruise, Show & Shine

North Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3201 Tremont Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459

The largest classic car and truck cruise on the Oregon Coast. 500 vintage vehicles roll through the streets of Coos Bay Oregon!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMx60_0bgSwZKB00

BLACKBERRY ARTS FESTIVAL 2021 - COOS BAY — What to do in Southern Oregon

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

From jams and jellies to baked goods, candy and wine; it’s all about the Blackberry. The festival hosts over 100 artists, artisans and vendors. So bring the entire family. Walk around and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Powers Today

Powers Today

Powers, OR
9
Followers
207
Post
794
Views
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Orford, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
North Bend, OR
City
Powers, OR
City
Rogue River, OR
State
Washington State
City
Gold Beach, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstinence#Fellowship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy