Coming soon: Powers events

(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Powers:

In Your Grave Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Blackcraft Booking Agency presents In Your Grave at Front Street Provisioners in Coos Bay, OR.

The POG Meeting Port Orford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 Washington St, Port Orford, OR

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

CAF Salmon Derby Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

5 day fishing derby on the Rogue River in Gold Beach, Oregon.

2021 Cruz the Coos - Car Cruise, Show & Shine North Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3201 Tremont Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459

The largest classic car and truck cruise on the Oregon Coast. 500 vintage vehicles roll through the streets of Coos Bay Oregon!

BLACKBERRY ARTS FESTIVAL 2021 - COOS BAY — What to do in Southern Oregon Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

From jams and jellies to baked goods, candy and wine; it’s all about the Blackberry. The festival hosts over 100 artists, artisans and vendors. So bring the entire family. Walk around and...