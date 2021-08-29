Events on the Red Feather Lakes calendar
(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Live events are coming to Red Feather Lakes.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Red Feather Lakes area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 708 Lodgepole Dr, Bellvue, CO
The Eltuck Valley 12k is on Tuesday August 31, 2021.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:59 PM
Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO
A Unique Week-long Event (In-Person or Online) This program will examine the karmic bardo of becoming, which constitutes the majority of our after-death experience. It’s a fluid and volatile time...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Laramie, WY 82073
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 13714 Poudre Canyon Rd, Bellvue, CO
Cara Elizabeth Music: The Mishawaka at Mishawaka Amphitheatre, 13714 Poudre Canyon Highway, Bellvue, CO 80512, Bellvue, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM
This is an opportunity for Midtown members to come play music and help serve during the event, freeing up their members to interact with the guests.
