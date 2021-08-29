Cancel
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Events on the Red Feather Lakes calendar

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 4 days ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Live events are coming to Red Feather Lakes.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Feather Lakes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16t6kr_0bgSwYRS00

Eltuck Valley 12k

Bellvue, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 708 Lodgepole Dr, Bellvue, CO

The Eltuck Valley 12k is on Tuesday August 31, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9KRQ_0bgSwYRS00

Graceful Entry: Preparing for a Good Rebirth

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

A Unique Week-long Event (In-Person or Online) This program will examine the karmic bardo of becoming, which constitutes the majority of our after-death experience. It’s a fluid and volatile time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NftKe_0bgSwYRS00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Laramie

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Laramie, WY 82073

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBPiY_0bgSwYRS00

Cara Elizabeth Music: The Mishawaka

Bellvue, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 13714 Poudre Canyon Rd, Bellvue, CO

Cara Elizabeth Music: The Mishawaka at Mishawaka Amphitheatre, 13714 Poudre Canyon Highway, Bellvue, CO 80512, Bellvue, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40c8tB_0bgSwYRS00

Mission Trip to Laramie — Midtown Baptist Temple

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

This is an opportunity for Midtown members to come play music and help serve during the event, freeing up their members to interact with the guests.

Learn More

