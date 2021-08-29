Cancel
Danforth, ME

What’s up Danforth: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Danforth Post
Danforth Post
 4 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME) Danforth is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Danforth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247cV0_0bgSwXYj00

Putnam House Senior Program

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Senior gatherings at the Putnam House 48 Court St. Houlton, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-3 p.m. Games, homemade snacks, coffee and socializing.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlu81_0bgSwXYj00

Nine-Day Novena for Blessed Virgin Mary in East Millinocket

East Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

“This will be a wonderful opportunity for people to pray and receive the blessings of Mother Mary.” The welcoming words of Fr. Dominic Savio, HGN, the new administrator of Christ the Divine Mercy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh94D_0bgSwXYj00

Free Federal Financial Aid FAFSA Workshop

East Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Dirigo Dr, East Millinocket, ME

Are you interested in applying and attending college? Do you need help in applying for Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA)? Join us for this FREE workshop hosted by our partners from the Maine...

