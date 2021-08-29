Cancel
Paulding, MS

Paulding events coming up

(PAULDING, MS) Paulding is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paulding:

Club Meeting

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Club Meeting at 6199 Causeyville Rd, Meridian, MS 39301-7573, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 06:30 pm to 07:30 pm

Volleyball @ Quitman 5:00/6:00 (JV/V) (Events)

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 702 Briarwood Rd, Meridian, MS

Tuesday August 31, 2021: Event listing from Northeast Lauderdale High School: Tuesday, August 31 (all day)

Ghost Hunting @ the Laurel Library!

Laurel, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 Commerce Street, Laurel, MS 39440

Ghost Hunting in your local library! Come join us as we try to make contact with our library ghosts! Make your reservations now!

Pumpkin Square Bread Board

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Pumpkin Square Bread Board is on Facebook. To connect with Pumpkin Square Bread Board, join Facebook today.

THE "SIP" SOUTHERN SOUL FEST 2021 STARRING "TUCKA"

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 Q.V. SYKES LANE/LOVERS LANE, Meridian, MS 39307

THE SIP SOUTHERN SOUL FEST STARRING "TUCKA" SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE FAT DADDY, TASHA MAC, JEFF FLOYD, & CAROLYN STATEN

ABOUT

With Paulding News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

