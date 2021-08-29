Events on the Miles calendar

(MILES, IA) Miles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miles:

Pinegrove Maquoketa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 5013 288th Ave, Maquoketa, IA

Pinegrove LIVE in the barn. With Miloe and Grumpy. Artist Presale: June 29th, 11am- June 30th, 10AM General On sale: June 30th, NOON

Jeff Theisen Live at Off Shore Bellevue, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4115 N Riverview St, Bellevue, IA

Enjoy the river view, grab a bite to eat and a beverage. And take in the "Cool Acoustic Tunes" by Jeff Theisen.

Miloe @ Codfish Hollow Barn Maquoketa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5013 288th Ave, Maquoketa, IA

Miloe is playing at Codfish Hollow Barn on August 31, 2021

Bingo Maquoketa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1212 E Quarry St, Maquoketa, IA

Bingo Minimum 70% payout of monies taken in. Lunch room is open for food drinks and snacks Social Distancing available

Tangled Reality @ Highway 20 Brewing Elizabeth, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 S Main St, Elizabeth, IL

Tangled Reality is BACK! Enjoy a fantastic Sunday on the patio at Highway 20.