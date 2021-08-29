Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miles, IA

Events on the Miles calendar

Posted by 
Miles Dispatch
Miles Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MILES, IA) Miles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYMBl_0bgSwVnH00

Pinegrove

Maquoketa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 5013 288th Ave, Maquoketa, IA

Pinegrove LIVE in the barn. With Miloe and Grumpy. Artist Presale: June 29th, 11am- June 30th, 10AM General On sale: June 30th, NOON

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qkWU_0bgSwVnH00

Jeff Theisen Live at Off Shore

Bellevue, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4115 N Riverview St, Bellevue, IA

Enjoy the river view, grab a bite to eat and a beverage. And take in the "Cool Acoustic Tunes" by Jeff Theisen.

Learn More

Miloe @ Codfish Hollow Barn

Maquoketa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5013 288th Ave, Maquoketa, IA

Miloe is playing at Codfish Hollow Barn on August 31, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OY7xw_0bgSwVnH00

Bingo

Maquoketa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1212 E Quarry St, Maquoketa, IA

Bingo Minimum 70% payout of monies taken in. Lunch room is open for food drinks and snacks Social Distancing available

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02P2YQ_0bgSwVnH00

Tangled Reality @ Highway 20 Brewing

Elizabeth, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 S Main St, Elizabeth, IL

Tangled Reality is BACK! Enjoy a fantastic Sunday on the patio at Highway 20.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Miles Dispatch

Miles Dispatch

Miles, IA
8
Followers
213
Post
483
Views
ABOUT

With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles, IA
City
Bellevue, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Maquoketa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ia Enjoy#Social Distancing#Il Tangled Reality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy