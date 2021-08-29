Cancel
Leedey, OK

Leedey events calendar

Posted by 
Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 4 days ago

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are coming to Leedey.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leedey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWqOZ_0bgSwUuY00

Oakwood Community Center

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, August 31 1:30—2:15 PM Oakwood Community Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnyg7_0bgSwUuY00

Drive, Chip & Putt Disc Golf Competition

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 105A Temple Houston Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

Can you get it in the basket? How close can you get from 100 feet? Presented by the Hope Center & WW Disc Golf Assoc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVp5T_0bgSwUuY00

.1K (328 ft) Fun Run

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 305 Temple Houston Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

The craziest fun run you've ever done! It's 328ft of old, young, crazy, and funny with great prizes for a variety of categories!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHU4E_0bgSwUuY00

Senior Circle

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th Street, Woodward, OK 73801

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlIGn_0bgSwUuY00

Great Plains Artists Coop Meeting

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK

This is a meeting of the minds!! Local artists get together and discuss marketing, how to be more creative, and sometimes we just vent! Come and be apart of this awesome group. It's open to the...

Leedey Updates

Leedey Updates

Leedey, OK
With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

