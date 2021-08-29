Cancel
Elkton, OR

Live events coming up in Elkton

Elkton News Flash
Elkton News Flash
 4 days ago

(ELKTON, OR) Elkton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4lda_0bgSwT1p00

NGJ Live at Two-Shy Brewing

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1308 NW Park St #100, Roseburg, OR

Enjoy a Monday evening with the country-blues music of Neil Gregory Johnson, Chinese Xiang Cuisine food truck, and Two-Shy craft beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLjmd_0bgSwT1p00

Paws for a Cause Cocktail Party

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This year we will "Share the Love" by sharing stories about sheltering during the pandemic, addressing the needs brought on by the wildfires and so much more. This is Saving Grace Pet Adoption...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NLgv_0bgSwT1p00

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER "END OF THE SUMMER BBQ" FUNDRAISER

Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

List of St Joseph & St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church upcoming events. Nonprofit Events by St Joseph & St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Two Catholic co

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8o56_0bgSwT1p00

Non-Fiction Book Club: Biography, Autobiography, or Memoir

Veneta, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 88026 Territorial Hwy, Veneta, OR

There are so many interesting stories about so many interesting people! The topic this month is Biography, Autobiography, or Memoir. Read about anyone you find intriguing, then show up on Tuesday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgFDf_0bgSwT1p00

Herbal Medicinals Healing with Nature

Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 536 NE Winchester St, Ste. 102, Roseburg, OR 97470

Cold and Flu season is right around the corner - Get Prepared!

