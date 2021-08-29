Ellsworth calendar: Coming events

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Live events are coming to Ellsworth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellsworth:

Evening Prairie Walks Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join Dr. Thomas Rosburg on monthly prairie walks at the largest prairie remnant in Story County. See rare and common prairie flora that change each month and learn about the history and ecology of...

Mädelsabend 2020 - mit Ingrid Kühne und Duo Thekentratsch Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Ingrid Kühne spielt an diesem Abend nicht alleine! Ein noch nicht bekanntgegebener Überraschungsgast wird dabei sein. Noch mehr Power, noch

A NIGHT AT RIVERSIDE Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3001 Riverside Rd, Story City, IA

Make plans to attend this fun night celebrating all that God is doing in and through the ministry of Riverside! Enjoy a delicious dinner with appetizers and dessert, live music and more! All of...

Peter Vollmer - Es lockt das Weib, doch bockt der Leib! Kabarett Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Der beliebte Kabarettist stellt sein aktuelles Programm zum ersten Mal im Theater im Walzwerk vor!

Auditions - The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 503 Broad St, Story City, IA

Come audition for our fall production of The Reduced Shakespeare Company's infamously hilarious parody of The Bard's works! Our auditions will be held at the Bertha Bartlett Public Library in...