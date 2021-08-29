Cancel
Elk City, KS

Coming soon: Elk City events

(ELK CITY, KS) Elk City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApfTS_0bgSwRGN00

Early Childhood Parenting Made Fun

Coffeyville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1601 W 4th St, Coffeyville, KS

(Session 5 of 5) Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Anthony Kelly, Parent Education Specialist...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Skybd_0bgSwRGN00

Graveside service

Coffeyville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2000 Woodland Ave, Coffeyville, KS

Here is Lenora Gowen’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Lenora Gowen of Coffeyville, Kansas, born in Stroud, Oklahoma, who passed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJjsi_0bgSwRGN00

Barhopping für Singles Heilbronn

S Coffeyville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Schellengasse 16, 74072 Heilbronn

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu Situationen. Beim Face-to-Face-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beVEZ_0bgSwRGN00

Lucia's Island : Show Me How To Burlesque

S Coffeyville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Weststraße 28, 74072 Heilbronn

Nach dem Phänomenalen Erfolg des ersten "Show me How to Burlesque" geht Heilbronn in die zweite Runde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQUAr_0bgSwRGN00

Words that Work With Your Toddler

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

