Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dugway, UT

Live events on the horizon in Dugway

Posted by 
Dugway News Watch
Dugway News Watch
 4 days ago

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dugway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTthq_0bgSwQNe00

Johnston's Army Adventure Camp

Cedar Valley, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 69 West Main Street, Fairfield, UT 84013

Johnston's Army Adventure Camp is a fun-filled educational experience about how soldiers lived at Camp Floyd between 1858 – 1861.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mtw42_0bgSwQNe00

2021 USU Tooele Blue Rock Run

Tooele, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1021 West Vine Street, Tooele, UT 84074

Everyone is invited to join local USU students, alumni, staff and the community for our annual 5K race.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2nn0_0bgSwQNe00

Xtreme Xperience @ Utah Motorsports Campus

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Xtreme Xperience Worker Registration - Utah Motorsports Campus Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) &nb...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HSRI_0bgSwQNe00

Hunt's Photo Adventure: Wild Horses in Utah

Tooele, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Apr 04, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: UT 84074

This is a unique photography workshop right out of “The Old West”!  Wild Horses have occupied this mountainous region of Utah since the late

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xfGR_0bgSwQNe00

Hunt at Murcer Cemetary

Tooele, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 111 N. Main St., Tooele, UT 84074

Come join us for a fun night of ghost hunting at Mercur Cemetery.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dugway News Watch

Dugway News Watch

Dugway, UT
3
Followers
183
Post
173
Views
ABOUT

With Dugway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Tooele, UT
City
Grantsville, UT
Tooele, UT
Government
City
Dugway, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Photography#Sheep Ln#Slc Rrb Nb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah StatePosted by
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Cities of Utah

Various indigenous communities such as the ancient Puebloans, Navajo, and Utes have lived in Utah for thousands of years. Transportation, education, information technology, and research, government services, mining, and tourism are all important sectors in the state's economy. Here are the top five most dangerous cities in Utah to help you understand which is the most dangerous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy