Riggins, ID

Riggins calendar: Coming events

Riggins Post
Riggins Post
 4 days ago

(RIGGINS, ID) Riggins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Riggins area:

Payette Lake Progressive Club Luncheon and Fashion Show

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Get "In the Pink" with Payette Lake Progressive Club\'s annual luncheon and fashion show benefit, Tuesday 8/31 at Jug Mountain Ranch! Dynamite raffles and fashions by "Backcountry Boutique" and...

Idaho Individual Outdoor Adventure

White Bird, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: PO box 202, White Bird, ID 83554

Central Idaho's Premier Off-road outfitter. Daily, multi-day and group packages available. Just click the days you want to book

Valley County Republican Meet & Greet

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Come and meet fellow Republicans at a meet and greet and Central Republican Committee meeting. We will be discussing a monthly luncheon to gather and create ideas for the future of Valley County...

Bear Basin Classic Orienteering

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1876 N Club Hill Blvd, McCall, ID

Beautiful Bear Basin McCall, classic 3 courses orienteering meet. Starts from 10-12 noon, course closes 2 pm. Start location is at the Bear Basin Trailhead off North Club Hill Blvd. approx. 3...

McCall Lake Cruises Afternoon Cruise

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 203 E Lake St, McCall, ID

90 MINUTE PUBLIC SCENIC CRUISE – 2:00PM See McCall Idaho and beautiful, pristine Payette Lake like you’ve never seen it before while cruising on board The IDAHO. Hear about local history and...

Riggins Post

Riggins Post

Riggins, ID
With Riggins Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

