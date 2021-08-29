Bliss events calendar

(BLISS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Bliss calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bliss area:

Kids Canvas Class $20 +tax Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for an instructional step-by-step class on how to create your very own canvas. In this class our instructors will be teaching you how to paint a Canvas "FRIENDLY FROG". Due to the...

Youth Karate Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Shotokan Karate at CSI for kids! Karate is an excellent way to help develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength while gaining valuable social skills...

Fall Projects Workshop Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

We have 30 different Fall projects to choose from for this workshop! Just pay the $20 deposit to reserve your spot in the workshop. Choose your project when you arrive. The $20 deposit will go...

Ladies Night!! Buhl, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

$6 event fee (covers snacks and drinks) Grab your best gal pals and come on out to paint and ply! You will pay the night of this event. Registration required due to limited seating

Greg & Glenda Bostock Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 189 Locust St N, Twin Falls, ID

Please join us for a special service with Greg & Glenda Bostock.