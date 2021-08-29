Live events Fruitland — what’s coming up

(FRUITLAND, IA) Live events are coming to Fruitland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fruitland:

Food Truck Fight® Muscatine, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 West Mississippi Drive, Muscatine, IA 52761

Food Truck Fight® is making its debut in Muscatine, Iowa!! Food trucks, live music, activities for the family, beer tent and more!

Stop the Bleed/Hands Only CPR Class (FREE) Blue Grass, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, IA 52726

MEDIC EMS will be conducting Stop the Bleed/Hands Only CPR Classes on the second Saturday of every month in 2020. FREE. Sign up today!

Letts Library Morning Vinyasa! Letts, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Join Emerald Shay at Letts Library for a mid-morning vinyasa flow, then snuggle up with a good book! Every Wednesday at 10am $10/person Mats available at the library!

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1-51 Harbor Drive, Muscatine, IA 52761

Muscapalooza is a two day music and art festival that features a wide array of Eastern Iowa original musicians from several genres.

Muskie Baseball Academy SUNDAY Try Outs Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2136 Oneida Ave, Muscatine, IA

Please join us for Muskie Baseball Academy try outs on Saturday August 28th OR Sunday August 29th. Check in is at 9am-9:45am at Tom Bruner Field. Try outs begin promptly at 10am-12pm at child’s...