Clay Center, NE

What’s up Clay Center: Local events calendar

Clay Center Post
 4 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Clay Center is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clay Center:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hastings, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hastings, NE 68901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Longer Table BBQ

Hastings, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4705 Dld Road, PO Box 1731, Hastings, NE 68902

Join friends at longer tables to celebrate community, food, and shared experiences… together again!

Walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1115 W 2nd St, Hastings, NE

Get vaccinated to add the best layer of protection against Covid-19 as kids head back to school and fall activities ramp up. Vaccines are available at no cost to anyone 12 years or older (minors...

Gambler's Anonymous Support Group

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 715 N St Joseph Ave, Hastings, NE

Support group for those who have a gambling addiction. This support group meets every Monday of each month. Organizer: Kelly Lambert Phone: 402-631-7067

Pub Quiz Online - Dinosaurs

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Come see if you know anything about DINOSAURS! We are so excited to bring this quiz online for your!

Clay Center, NE
ABOUT

With Clay Center Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

