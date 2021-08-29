Cancel
Prospect, OR

What’s up Prospect: Local events calendar

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 4 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Live events are coming to Prospect.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prospect:

The Big Weekend Casino Royal Dinner and Auction FUNdraiser!

Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, OR 97502

This event will include lots of fun raising money and awareness for both David’s Chair and our local ALS association!

Burn Book the Drag show

Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 5681 Crater Lake Highway, ##4, Medford, OR 97502

Come visit Cascadia Axe Co alongside Ren.Agade and friends in a southern Oregon pride show you won’t want to forget. Live in October.

SUN PASS RANCH RODEAR

Fort Klamath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Aug 28 and 29 SUN PASS RANCH RODEAR Fort Klamath, OR Contact Kathy Garner 530-682-9148 garnerranch@aol.com

Sale sale sale

White City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

John Deere riding mower, old appliances, etc. Everything must go.

Ride the Rim Crater Lake 2021

Crater Lake, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: PO Box 7, Crater Lake, OR 97604

Ride the Rim Crater Lake offers a vehicle-free way to experience Crater Lake National Park with 25 miles and 3,500 feet of climbing.

Prospect Today

Prospect Today

Prospect, OR
With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

