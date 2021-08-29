Taholah calendar: What's coming up

(TAHOLAH, WA) Live events are lining up on the Taholah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Taholah area:

Young Women’s Yar Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This is technically a YAR (young adult retreat) aimed at graduates and other young women wanting to spend some time together. We’ll talk a little about dating, a lot about God, and just have fun...

2021 Coast Region Symposium Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 West Chance a La Mer Northwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Come and learn what climate change means for our rivers, our fish, and the work to restore them across the Washington Coast Region.

Annual Beachcombers Driftwood Show Grayland, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2071 Cranberry Rd, Grayland, WA

Vendors, Music, Food, Driftwood Exhibits, Competition and Prizes. Glass Float Round-Up On Grayland Beach. Hours; Sat. 10-5, Sun. 10-4. For more information, call 360-268-0080 or 360-267-6532 or...

Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group) Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 210 K St, Hoquiam, WA

Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group) holds hybrid meetings twice a week. Our meetings are open to everyone. About this event Get A Life Al-Anon Family Group https://www.southpugetsoundal-anon.org The...

Driftwood Show & Glass Float Hunt — Your Calendar for EVERYTHING Grays Harbor Grayland, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2071 Cranberry Rd, Grayland, WA

Vendors, Music, Food, Driftwood Exhibits, Competition and Prizes. Glass Float Round-Up On Grayland Beach. Hours; Sat. 10-5, Sun. 10-4. For more information, call 360-268-0080 or 360-267-6532 or...