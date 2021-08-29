Cancel
Taholah, WA

Taholah calendar: What's coming up

Taholah News Watch
 4 days ago

(TAHOLAH, WA) Live events are lining up on the Taholah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Taholah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5Nnx_0bgSwKKW00

Young Women’s Yar

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This is technically a YAR (young adult retreat) aimed at graduates and other young women wanting to spend some time together. We’ll talk a little about dating, a lot about God, and just have fun...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155PJ2_0bgSwKKW00

2021 Coast Region Symposium

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 West Chance a La Mer Northwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Come and learn what climate change means for our rivers, our fish, and the work to restore them across the Washington Coast Region.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DduYc_0bgSwKKW00

Annual Beachcombers Driftwood Show

Grayland, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2071 Cranberry Rd, Grayland, WA

Vendors, Music, Food, Driftwood Exhibits, Competition and Prizes. Glass Float Round-Up On Grayland Beach. Hours; Sat. 10-5, Sun. 10-4. For more information, call 360-268-0080 or 360-267-6532 or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6fdO_0bgSwKKW00

Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group)

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 210 K St, Hoquiam, WA

Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group) holds hybrid meetings twice a week. Our meetings are open to everyone. About this event Get A Life Al-Anon Family Group https://www.southpugetsoundal-anon.org The...

Learn More

Driftwood Show & Glass Float Hunt — Your Calendar for EVERYTHING Grays Harbor

Grayland, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2071 Cranberry Rd, Grayland, WA

Vendors, Music, Food, Driftwood Exhibits, Competition and Prizes. Glass Float Round-Up On Grayland Beach. Hours; Sat. 10-5, Sun. 10-4. For more information, call 360-268-0080 or 360-267-6532 or...

Learn More

Taholah, WA
